Tannaz Irani says she was informed on a ‘random call’ about being replaced in Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Tannaz Irani said that she was abruptly replaced in the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. She was informed about it by the makers over a ‘random call’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Tannaz Irani played the antagonist in Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

Actor Tannaz Irani has claimed that she was replaced in the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, without any discussion, after she expressed concerns over travelling to Goa for the shoot. She said that the makers conveyed the news to her on a ‘random call’.

With a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, shoots have come to a halt in Maharashtra, and many shows are currently being filmed in Goa. The makers of Apna Time Bhi Aayega, too, decided to go the same route.

Speaking to a leading daily, Tannaz said, “The production house texted everyone, enquiring whether we would be available to shoot, but without mentioning other details like accommodation and duration of the stay. I told them that I was not sure about travelling, but was open to a discussion. However, there was no discussion.”

Tannaz was worried about not being able to return to her children in Mumbai, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. She has two children with her husband Bhakhtyar Irani -- a son named Zeus and a daughter named Zara. She also has a daughter, Zianne, from her previous marriage.

Although Tannaz was hesitant, she was not averse to the idea, she said, adding that she needed to have a discussion before making such a ‘big decision’. However, before any talks could be had, the production house informed her about her replacement.

“It was a random call; they told me that I was required to shoot every day, as my character is pivotal. They went on to add that they have thought it through and since I can’t travel to Goa, they are replacing me. I am shocked and confused. If something like this can happen with a senior artiste like me, I can only imagine the state of newcomers. I have been replaced and I can’t do anything about it,” she said.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut says she turned down The Dirty Picture: 'I don't think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan'

