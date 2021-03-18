Teejay Sidhu, her newborn daughter are mirror images in this pic from the day she was born. See pic

Actor Teejay Sidhu has shared a throwback pic from the day her third daughter was born, to mark the three-month birthday of the little one. The picture was taken by her husband Karanvir Bohra and shows the mother-daughter duo sleeping in the same pose - with their hands resting on their chest.

Sharing the image, she wrote in a long and elaborate note, "Happy 3 months birthday, babygirl. This was us, the day she was born. We both were pretty tired from the long nine month journey! Carrying, nurturing and bringing a child earth-side is no joke! Sometimes the journey got rough, but we both made it, (Pregnancy was actually the easy part, these sleepless nights I'm getting are not so easy!)."

She added, "There is something so special about being on this nine month trip together. We got to know each other pretty well. :) We'd communicate in our own way - I'd talk to her and she'd kick me back! By the time she was born, we were well acquainted. I knew all her different cries - when she was hungry, when she was tired, when she wanted to be held. But this is just the beginning - there is a lot more to discover and I'm so looking forward to it. We're going to have a great life ahead, little love. Welcome to the world! (You're still pretty new here.) (This photo was not planned, we were both sleeping like this!) Daddy.. @karanvirbohra."

Teejay welcomed her third child, in January. She is also mom to four-year-old twin girls Bella and Vienna. She has been sharing pictures with her newborn and opening up on the various emotional ups and downs that a new mom goes through.