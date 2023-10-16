Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey ties the knot with musician Phem in a serene Los Angeles ceremony

Tyler Posey, who is famously known for his role in Teen Wolf, has tied the knot with American musician Phem in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, as reported by Page Six. The wedding took place at the Pacific Palisades in a serene meditation garden, followed by a reception at Duke's Malibu.

Love & Serenity: Tyler Posey and Phem's private LA wedding Ccelebration.(BulletinFilm/Twitter.X)(Twitter.X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the guests were family and friends, including prominent figures from the film, television, and music industries. The celebration took place in the Ocean Room, offering a breathtaking panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.

Phem's cousins, 13-year-old twins Ava and Leah Clements, took to their respective Instagram accounts, congratulating the couple. The Instagram reel was captioned, “Congrats Liv & Tyler!!! What an amazing wedding and reception @dukesmalibu.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Phem was seen stealing the spotlight in the room with her high-neck Grace Loves Lace gown with long sleeves and delicate lace detailing on the front.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift offers her mansion to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for secret romance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She carried a simple bouquet of white flowers, which perfectly complemented her backless dress, Bella Belle shoes, a long veil, and loose, beachy curls.

Tyler Posey was seen wearing a cream suit that was tailored by British Custom Tailors, which highlighted his look, along with a crisp white tie and brown dress shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebration included guests like Bella Thorne and Avril Lavigne, who danced the night away as the sun set over the horizon at the oceanfront venue in Los Angeles.

Videos from the event captured moments of their family and friends enjoying a meal that included salad, steak, chicken, and a wedding cake, all under the shimmering glow of a green disco ball.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands as they enjoy date night, Katy Perry reacts

The couple dated for two years, after which they decided to tie the knot in February 2023. They initially met through a music collaboration. She said, “I went into it strictly business…I swear. The thing like the best is that we were friends first."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Phem emphasized the importance of their friendship in their relationship. The couple shared their excitement about their wedding venue earlier, describing it as a special place that holds personal significance.