Taylor Swift offers her mansion to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for secret romance

Now, a source has told UK’s The Mirror on Saturday that both Bradley and Gigi have been spending time in the singer's Rhode Island mansion in order to escape the glaring eyes of the paparazzi in New York City. “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends. Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help." added the source.

This new update arrives a week after the two lovebirds were spotted arriving in New York City together, sharing a car after what appeared to be a weekend getaway. The duo were also seen dining at the famous New York City restaurant Via Carota, as reported by DailyMail. During their outing, Gigi wore a white crop top along with a brown skirt, a black leather jacket, and a sleek bun, while Bradley had on a plaid shirt, a tee from the One Tribe Foundation, and a baseball cap.

According to reports, Bradley was introduced to Gigi via his ex Irina Shayk, and they hit it off shortly after that. Earlier this year, Gigi was linked to Bradley's close friend, Leonardo DiCaprio. They were spotted at a Hamptons getaway, according to People magazine. Bradley shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Irina, meanwhile Gigi Hadid co-parents 3-year-old Khai with her ex Zayn Malik. Gigi and Zayn Malik split in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. The duo were spotted for the first time together as they indulged in PDA in NYC for a dinner date.

