Tejasswi Prakash calls relationship with Karan Kundrra ‘not normal’ as she speaks about dating an actor for the first time

Actor Tejasswi Prakash is painting the town red with her actor-partner Karan Kundrra. Whether it is the two indulging in PDA on social media, or goofing around with the paps on the streets of Mumbai, Prakash and Kundrra aren’t shying away from anything. Interestingly, this is not only the first time when Prakash has been vocal about her relationship in public but she claims it is also the first time she is dating an actor. “Karan has been vocal about his dating history in the past. I, on the other hand, am an extremely private person. I’ve never dated an actor. I always feared things would leak. So for me, it’s new,” she quips.

Ask her what’s the difference between dating an actor and a non-actor and she quickly retorts, “There’s a massive difference. Nobody cares if you are out with your boyfriend if he isn’t an actor. They let you be. But with Karan people know his car. It’s not a normal relationship.” Recalling an incident when her Valentine’s reel with Kundrra got deleted from her Instagram due to a glitch, she adds, “Our fans flipped. ‘How could she delete the post?’ were the kind of things I heard. (So) You just have to be prepared for questions and posts. Every little move they are watching.”

TejRan as the fans call them is often subjected to multiple conjectures. If Kundrra is spotted with a tilak on his head, a roka must have taken place or if Prakash doesn’t put a post for Kundrra’s show, something is off between the two. “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain. In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it,” she elaborates.

