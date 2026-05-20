Television's beloved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have finally given their massive fanbase the moment they had long been praying for. The actor orchestrated a breathtakingly romantic surprise proposal for Tejasswi on the newly launched reality series Desi Bling, the Indian spin-off of Dubai Bling, which made its premiere on Netflix on May 20.

A grand proposal on Desi Bling

Tejasswi Prakash left in tears as Karan Kundrra proposes her on Desi Bling, ‘TejRan’ fans excited about engagement.(Netflix India)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the grand gesture, Kundrra mapping out a meticulous, larger-than-life surprise with the supportive backing of the entire Desi Bling ensemble cast, including luxury tycoons and socialites Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur.

The moment Prakash stepped onto the lavishly decorated venue, she was completely blindsided to see the glowing words “Will You Marry Me?” floating across the water in massive, illuminated lettering. Within seconds, Karan dropped to one knee and asked for her hand in marriage in a heartfelt blend of Punjabi, asking, “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?”

Completely overwhelmed by the moment, a tearful Tejasswi found herself barely able to process her immediate shock, gasping, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As she stood before him, she couldn't help but look back on the immense public scrutiny and cynicism they weathered during the infancy of their courtship. “Jab hum mile the, toh bahut kuch hua tha… Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything,” she recalled with raw honesty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As she stood before him, she couldn't help but look back on the immense public scrutiny and cynicism they weathered during the infancy of their courtship. “Jab hum mile the, toh bahut kuch hua tha… Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything,” she recalled with raw honesty. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Karan’s emotional speech leaves Tejasswi in tears {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan’s emotional speech leaves Tejasswi in tears {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The atmosphere grew more emotional as Karan laid his heart bare, confessing how their bond fundamentally restructured his worldview on romance and lifelong fidelity. “‘Imperfectly perfect love story’, yeh tune hi term diya tha. Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, ‘This is it. It’s now and forever,’” Karan expressed during his speech.

His emotional words made Tejasswi burst into tears of pure joy, while their affluent co-stars cheered wildly in the background. Video snippets of the engagement rapidly dominated internet trends, with the couple's dedicated fandom, christened TejRan, flooding digital spaces with celebratory montages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A relationship that began on Bigg Boss

The origin story of Karan and Tejasswi’s romance traces directly back to the Bigg Boss house. Following their exit from the show, the two chose to navigate their personal journey in the public eye, frequently headlining red carpets, taking luxury vacations, and sharing screen space on multiple media assignments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now approaching a solid five-year milestone as partners, they comfortably retain their crown as one of the television industry's most sought-after and universally adored celebrity couples.

Aside from their dramatic reality TV milestone, the pair can currently be seen on the hit cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON