Tejasswi Prakash reveals she was in school when Karan Kundrra made his debut

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since their Netflix reality show Desi Bling released. The much-talked-about couple have an age gap of nearly nine years. Recently, Tejasswi revealed that she was still in school when Karan made his acting debut.

Tejasswi Prakash gets candid

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together for several years.

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Recently, Karan and Tejasswi appeared on Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s podcast, shared on YouTube, where they candidly opened up about their careers and their relationship. The couple also has an age gap of nearly nine years.

Looking back at his career, Karan revealed how one Facebook friend request completely changed his life. Karan said, “It was very adventurous. Jalandhar is a very small town compared to Mumbai and Delhi. In small towns, life is simple. We are 90s kids and were not exposed to much. The entry of internet changed it all. I was running a call centre and working with my dad. One day, I sent a friend request to Ekta Kapoor on Facebook in 2008, and she replied saying, ‘Come to Mumbai.’”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about her life during the same period, Tejasswi laughed and said that she was in “school in 2008.” She admitted that acting was never part of her original plans until she unexpectedly gained popularity as a fresh face featured in newspapers. The attention eventually brought audition offers her way, opening the doors to the entertainment industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about her life during the same period, Tejasswi laughed and said that she was in “school in 2008.” She admitted that acting was never part of her original plans until she unexpectedly gained popularity as a fresh face featured in newspapers. The attention eventually brought audition offers her way, opening the doors to the entertainment industry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about what she knew about Karan before meeting him, Tejasswi mentioned, “It’s funny because I had not watched any of his shows except Love School. I found Karan interesting, but he is completely opposite to the kind of guys I thought I would ever date. To begin with, I had never dated actors before. I don’t like dating at my workplace. I like being professional.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about what she knew about Karan before meeting him, Tejasswi mentioned, “It’s funny because I had not watched any of his shows except Love School. I found Karan interesting, but he is completely opposite to the kind of guys I thought I would ever date. To begin with, I had never dated actors before. I don’t like dating at my workplace. I like being professional.” {{/usCountry}}

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More about their relationship

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since 2021. Karan and Tejasswi participated in Salman Khan's reality television show Bigg Boss 15. Their friendship on the show turned into love, and they became one of the most talked-about couples on the show, with fans calling them TejRan. Even after the show, the two have remained together.

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Recently, fans got a glimpse into their relationship in the reality show Desi Bling. In the Netflix show, they had their share of fights and dramatic moments, sparking breakup rumours online. However, Karan put all speculation to rest after proposing to Tejasswi in a dreamy setup in Dubai in the last episode.

The actor went down on one knee and presented Tejasswi with a massive diamond ring before asking for her hand in marriage in Punjabi. “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?” he asked. The Naagin actor was visibly overwhelmed by the surprise proposal. With tears in her eyes, she said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.” They have not yet announced when they plan to get married.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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