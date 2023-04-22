The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman gets married to Addie Hall

The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman has got married to Addie Hall. The 52-year-old star played the character of Stuart, comic book store salesman, in the hit show.

Kevin Sussman posing with his wife and his father. (Instagram)

On Thursday, Sussman took to Instagram and informed his fans about his marriage. In the photo shared by him, Sussman is seen posing with his wife and his father. He wears a blue suit and bow tie while his wife poses in a strapless white gown and a lace-embroidered veil, holding a bouquet of white roses.

"Did I mention I got married this weekend?" Sussman wrote while sharing the photograph.

As the news of his wedding broke out, Sussman was heartily wished by friends, family and fans.

"Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother," commented Sussman's Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed Raj Koothrappali.

Sussman got engaged in March 2022 and had let his fans know about it by sharing a pic of himself and Hall at a restaurant with her wearing a diamond ring. He had then posted "Folks… she said yes!".

The 52-year-old star was previously married to Alessandra Young, before they got divorced in 2012. During his career, Sussman also starred in films namely Burn After Reading, Killers, Almost Famous and Wet Hot American Summer.