Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / The Empire: Drashti Dhami says playing warrior princess 'is a first for me', shares first look
tv

The Empire: Drashti Dhami says playing warrior princess 'is a first for me', shares first look

Created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire traces the origins of a dynasty. It stars Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Drashti among others.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Drashti Dhami said she has never played a warrior princess before.

Actor Drashti Dhami is all set to entertain the audience with her role of a warrior princess in the upcoming series The Empire, and on Friday, the makers unveiled the first look of her character.

In the first look poster, Drashti can be seen wearing a red royal ethnic suit teamed up with heavy silver jewellery.

Talking more about her look in her digital debut, Drashti Dhami, who is best known for her TV shows Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala, said: "I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more."

Also read: R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series, which traces the origins of a dynasty, promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a grand scale.

Kunal Kapoor is also a part of The Empire, which is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drashti dhami disney plus hotstar shabana azmi kunal kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Ashnoor Kaur scores 94% in CBSE Class 12 board exam results, reveals future plans

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:00 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor gets support from Pooja Hegde over her alleged fee hike to play Sita: 'Kuch toh log kahenge'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP