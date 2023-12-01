The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner speaks out about his ‘failures’ in finding love again after his wife's death

The Golden’s Bachelor's Gerry Turner recently opened up about his tumultuous dating experiences, addressing his challenges in finding love after the passing of his wife, Toni, in 2017.

'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner Reflects on Failed Dating Attempts ( pic: via twitter golden bachelor)(( pic: via twitter golden bachelor))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Turner, 72, candidly discussed his dating journey during an interview with PEOPLE, on November 29, ahead of the show's finale.

Reflecting on his attempts at dating post his wife’s demise, Turner admitted to several failed endeavors despite his initial optimism. He confessed to having engaged in various attempts at relationships, including unsuccessful forays into online dating.

“For one reason or another, the attempts didn’t work out,” Turner revealed, acknowledging the complexity of his experiences.

Initially believing that a year of grieving would prepare him for a new relationship, the reality TV star confessed, “Somehow I got it in my head that if you grieve for a year, that at the end of the year, you should be okay. It absolutely wasn’t the case.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Kelly Clarkson’s legal win: Ex Brandon Blackstock ordered to Pay $2.6 Million for 'unlawfully acquired’ business deal

This realization led him to seek guidance from a grief counselor three years after Toni's passing, a decision that proved transformative. The counselor reassured Turner of his progress, offering validation and a new perspective on his emotional state.

Why Gerry Turner didn't engage in any serious relationship after his wife's death?

While Turner didn’t engage in any long-term relationships after his wife's death, he highlighted one significant friendship that blossomed during his dating endeavors. He acknowledged the failure to foster romantic connections but found solace in nurturing a meaningful friendship, considering it a positive outcome amid the difficulties he faced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his evolving mindset throughout the dating process, Turner admitted to feeling a cascade of failures that led him to believe he might not find love again. Yet, despite these challenges, he didn’t entirely relinquish hope, ultimately becoming The Golden Bachelor, seeking a second chance at love.

However, allegations surfaced from a woman referred to as Carolyn, claiming a three-year relationship with Turner from mid-2017 to early 2020. Carolyn detailed the relationship's progression, recounting instances of disagreement and ultimately a fallout over Turner’s objections to her attire for his high school reunion.

ALSO READ| ‘She is her mother’, Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London, leaving beau Travis Kelce behind

As the season finale of The Golden Bachelor looms, viewers anticipate Turner's engagement to one of the final two contestants, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nisa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The subsequent "After the Final Rose" special promises insight into Turner’s current relationship status, adding anticipation to his journey beyond the reality show's conclusion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON