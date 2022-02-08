Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhumi Pednekar explains what's written on her saree, Rajkummar Rao has a hilarious joke ready
tv

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhumi Pednekar explains what's written on her saree, Rajkummar Rao has a hilarious joke ready

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie, Badhaai Do.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will be the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. On Tuesday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a new promo from the upcoming episode on social media.

In the promo, Bhumi and Rajkummar arrive on the show to promote their upcoming movie, Badhaai Do. Host Kapil Sharma gives Bhumi a compliment on her saree, which has words in different languages written all over it. “You are already so beautiful and what a stunning saree you are wearing today. Wow. What's written on it?," he asked. Bhumi let him know that it says ‘love' in different languages.

RELATED STORIES

“Every time I wear a saree to your show, my film has been a hit,” Bhumi tells Kapil. Rajkummar sees an opportunity for a joke and says, “Pehle batati, main bhi pehen ke aata (Should have told me earlier. I'd have worn one too),” he says, inspiring big laughs from guest Archana Puran Singh.

Also in the promo, Rajkummar Rao teased Kapil for becoming dad to two kids in just 1.5 years. Kapil, instead, mentioned Rajkummar's 'useless' muscular body in the film as he is not romancing Bhumi or beating up goons. “Did you make this body to lift cylinders on set?," he asked the actor. 

Also read: Kapil Sharma says he has sorted issues with Akshay Kumar: 'My big bro can never be annoyed with me'

Also seen on the episode will be film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Krushna Abhishek and Sudhesh Lahiri will also be part of the episode. 

Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Badhaai Do stars Bhumi as a PE teacher and Rajkummar as a cop who enter a lavender marriage. While she has a girlfriend, he seems to be in love with a man.

The film will release this Friday on February 11 in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bhumi pednekar rajkummar rao badhaai do
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP