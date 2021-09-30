The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora laughs in embarrassment as Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis imitate her, watch

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will appear as guests in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote their upcoming reality show, India’s Best Dancer. A promo has been shared online.

The video began with host Kapil Sharma asking Malaika why she was not accompanied by her dog, Casper, referring to the multiple paparazzi videos of them together. Malaika laughed in embarrassment as Geeta imitated her taking her pet out on a walk. Terence then enacted how she poses for the photographers, leaving everyone in splits.

Kapil teased Terence and asked if he was happy when Nora Fatehi temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika. Geeta joked that the contestants were happiest about the development. “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances),” she quipped.

At one point, Malaika got on the floor and danced to Sridevi’s iconic song Main Teri Dushman with Krushna Abhishek as Kapil and Archana Puran Singh applauded them.

Currently, Malaika is seen as a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2, alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. During an episode earlier this month, she opened up about her celebrity crush and what she likes in a man.

“I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid,” she revealed. On being asked to list three things that turn her on in a man, she said, “I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well.”

Malaika also blushed as she revealed the last text message she sent her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor: “I love you too.” The two have been in a relationship for a few years now.