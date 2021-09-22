Milind Soman says ‘psycho’ women turn him on, leaves Malaika Arora shocked: ‘Girls like that catch my eye’

Milind Soman, during a chat with his co-judge Malaika Arora on Supermodel of the Year, shocked her by revealing what turns him on in a woman. The two of them got candid on the most recent episode of the reality show.

“She has to be psycho,” Milind said, as laughter erupted behind him. “Who is laughing there? Is that the crew?” he asked. Malaika said that even they were ‘in shock’.

Milind continued, “She should be loud. Like, (shouts) ‘I am here’. That kind.” Malaika’s preferences, however, were completely different. “Oh, baap re,” she exclaimed, adding, “I would hate to be caught in a room with this person because I would be running in the opposite direction. I would hate to be on a date like that.”

“Girls like that kind of catch my eye,” Milind said. “Really,” Malaika asked in disbelief, and he smiled. “Okay, forget me,” he said and asked her to list three things that turn her on in a man.

“I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well,” Malaika said. Her biggest turn-off, she said, is a man who gossips.

For Milind, lying was the biggest turn-off in a woman. He revealed that his wife, Ankita Konwar, was the one person who knew him inside out. “She has seen all shades,” he said and, after a strategic pause, added, “of grey.”

Milind also revealed the last text message he sent Ankita - his location. “Wrong location, tell me the truth. Where are you, Milind?” Malaika teased. He laughed and clarified, “No, no, she is also travelling today, so we exchanged locations.”

