Ankita Konwar gets support from Milind Soman as she shares her trauma: ‘Abused as a child, lost ex lover’

Ankita Konwar, the wife of model-actor Milind Soman, opened up about the trauma she has suffered over the years in a new Instagram post. She talked about being abused as a child, losing loved ones and facing judgment ‘for being with the person (she loves)’. She also said that it has shaped her outlook on life.

In a short lip-sync video, as a person remarked that Ankita is ‘so wise beyond (her) years.’ She replied, “It’s trauma, baby!” In her caption, she listed out all that she has battled over the years.

The caption read, “Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself. #loveyourself #feelitreelit #keepingitreal.”

She got support from Milind, who commented on her post, “You’ve come a long way, baby,” along with a heart-eyes emoji. VJ Anusha commented, “My Anki,” and added a bunch of heart emojis.

There was an outpouring of love and support for Ankita from fans as well. “You are very brave and an absolutely beautiful soul. Please shine on,” one fan wrote. “May the force be with you always. You never cease to inspire us being you; so please be you… Retain your ‘YOUness’... Your YOU is beautiful,” another wrote.

Also read | Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar on 'don't marry an older man' mindset: 'Always done what makes me happy'

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018. Their relationship has often been under scrutiny over their age difference; he is 26 years older than her. Previously, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, she addressed the topic and said that she has ‘always done what makes (her) happy’.