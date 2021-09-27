The Kapil Sharma Show: Mohammad Kaif reveals how he planned to ‘humiliate’ Shoaib Akhtar in Pakistan, succeeded

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif was seen as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday along with former teammate Virender Sehwag. The two shared stories about their days on the field.

Host Kapil Sharma recalled an incident where Shoaib Akhtar was taking a run-up and instead of playing on the backfoot, Kaif took a few steps forward, causing him to not bowl. “Thodi mujhe unki beizzati karni thi (I wanted to humiliate him a little),” Kaif explained.

“Kyunki woh naamcheen gendbaaz, unka run-up itna lamba. Sehwag ne toh bohot chakke maare, hume mauka kum mila khelne ka. Woh jab aaye, main bhi walk kar gaya. Bowling unhone kari nahi, rok di (He is a famous bowler with such a long run-up. Sehwag got a chance to hit a lot of sixes but I did not get a chance to bat as much, as I was lower in the batting order. So when Akhtar came towards me, I walked too. He did not end up bowling that ball to me),” he added.

That was his only intention, Kaif said. “Main aage jaaunga, yeh banda ruk jayega, bowling karega nahi. Wohi mera plan tha, kaamyaab hua, ki inki zara beizzati karta hoon Pakistan mein jaake (I thought I would go a few steps ahead, he won’t bowl to me. That was my plan, to go to Pakistan and humiliate him, and it succeeded).”

Also read | The Kapil Sharma Show: When Virender Sehwag taunted Mohammad Kaif for selection in team, sang ‘kaise kaiso ko diya hai’

In a previously released promo, Kaif pulled Kapil’s leg after being asked why he did not come on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier. Kaif said that he has known Kapil even before the show became a hit and they have met since then but he was never invited as a guest. Sehwag laughed and warned Kapil, “Galat aadmi se panga le liya (You have messed with the wrong person).”