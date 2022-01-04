Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid-19 positive 'with moderate symptoms': 'Quarantined at home'

Sumona Chakravarti spoke about contracting Covid-19. Check out her post here.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) fame, on Tuesday said that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sumona said that she has 'moderate symptoms' and is 'quarantined at home'.

The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you (folded hands emoji).”

Sumona recently posted pictures of herself on Instagram enjoying winter vibes as she welcomed the New Year. She had captioned the post, "Let’s Begin…. 2022."

The TKSS actor also celebrated Christmas last year with friends and shared pictures. She had written, "Ho Ho Ho with the favourites. Because Christmas lunch is incomplete without the cake… Thank you @bakerandmom for the delectable Xmas desserts! Sorry, I couldn’t wait for the (camera emoji) before digging into it. And that Christmas lunch is the best I've ever had. Thank u bawarchi (chef). I love you. #christmas2021 #christmasphotodump #mytribemyvibe."

Last year, there was speculation of Sumna not being a part of Kapil Sharma's show as she was not seen in any of the promos. Later, she had explained the cause behind her absence in a video shared by Archana Puran Singh. Archana had said, “Yeh hai show mein, hum inke begair show nahi karenge (She is there in the show. We will never make the show without her).”

Archana then added that Sumona will inform the fans of the reason for her absence. Laughing, Sumona had said, “Woh kabhi nahi pata chalega kisi ko (no one will ever get to know that) why I was not in the promo.” She smirked and added, “Stars don’t need promos.”

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti finally addresses her absence from show's promos. Watch

A few months ago, Sumona had opened up about 'battling endometriosis since 2011', “Been in stage IV for the past few years now. Good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.”

"Today I worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings with whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight," read a part of her Instagram caption.

