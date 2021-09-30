Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lehri looks for missing Krushna Abhishek, realises Govinda is reason for absence. Watch
tv

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lehri looks for missing Krushna Abhishek, realises Govinda is reason for absence. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show: In a behind-the-scenes video, Sudesh Lehri made a joke at his co-star Krushna Abhishek’s expense. Krushna has a strained relationship with his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja, who were guests on that particular episode.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s families do not see eye-to-eye.

A new behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring guests Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, was shared on Kapil Sharma’s YouTube channel. The clip shows Govinda and Sunita rehearsing for their entry song, and sharing laughs with Kapil.

Cast members Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh were caught complaining about how their voices were never heard. But, on realising that they were being recorded, they quickly changed tack. “Jaa yaar, hume chugliyaan karni hai (Please go, we want to backbite),” Sudesh joked.

He also took a dig at his co-star Krushna Abhishek’s ongoing feud with his family. Krushna has had a strained relationship with his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita for the last couple of years.

“Mera partner kahaan hai? Krushna kidhar hai (Where is my partner? Where is Krushna)?” Sudesh asked, pretending to look for him under tables. He then walked up to a bunch of children on the sets, who informed him that the celebrity guest was Govinda.

RELATED STORIES

Sudesh looked like he had an epiphany and remarked, “Govinda sir aaye hai, isliye Krushna nahi mil raha (Govinda sir is here, that is why Krushna is nowhere to be found).”

Krushna chose to skip the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita, and she reacted by saying that she was ‘distressed beyond words’. She also ruled out a reconciliation between the two families.

Also see: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja’s reaction to fan flirting with him leaves Kapil Sharma in splits. Watch

“You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she told a leading daily.

While Krushna hoped to patch up with Govinda and Sunita, his wife Kashmera Shah took potshots at Sunita, suggesting that she has no identity of her own and is simply known as Govinda’s wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krushna abhishek govinda the kapil sharma show
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi blows a kiss of gratitude to wife, Amitabh is delighted

5

Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan at Shiddat screening

Zee Comedy Show: Sanket stumped as Sugandha goes off-script to talk about babies

Kiku takes a jibe at Krushna-Govinda feud: ‘Raja Babu isn’t talking to you’
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP