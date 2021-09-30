The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lehri looks for missing Krushna Abhishek, realises Govinda is reason for absence. Watch

A new behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring guests Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, was shared on Kapil Sharma’s YouTube channel. The clip shows Govinda and Sunita rehearsing for their entry song, and sharing laughs with Kapil.

Cast members Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh were caught complaining about how their voices were never heard. But, on realising that they were being recorded, they quickly changed tack. “Jaa yaar, hume chugliyaan karni hai (Please go, we want to backbite),” Sudesh joked.

He also took a dig at his co-star Krushna Abhishek’s ongoing feud with his family. Krushna has had a strained relationship with his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita for the last couple of years.

“Mera partner kahaan hai? Krushna kidhar hai (Where is my partner? Where is Krushna)?” Sudesh asked, pretending to look for him under tables. He then walked up to a bunch of children on the sets, who informed him that the celebrity guest was Govinda.

Sudesh looked like he had an epiphany and remarked, “Govinda sir aaye hai, isliye Krushna nahi mil raha (Govinda sir is here, that is why Krushna is nowhere to be found).”

Krushna chose to skip the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita, and she reacted by saying that she was ‘distressed beyond words’. She also ruled out a reconciliation between the two families.

“You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she told a leading daily.

While Krushna hoped to patch up with Govinda and Sunita, his wife Kashmera Shah took potshots at Sunita, suggesting that she has no identity of her own and is simply known as Govinda’s wife.