Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja’s reaction to fan flirting with him leaves Kapil Sharma in splits. Watch

A new ‘uncensored’ episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, with actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests, has dropped online. Host Kapil Sharma asked them a bunch of questions, including how Govinda would respond if he was on the phone with a female fan and Sunita asked him about it.

Govinda revealed that in the initial days, he would have fights with Sunita about her short dresses. “Kahaan main 24 lakh Gayatri mantra, 50 lakh Mahamrityunjay kiya vyakti, 3-4 ghante pooja karta tha, toh maine kabhi socha hi nahi yeh (I am a man who chanted the Gayatri mantra 24 lakh times and the Mahamrityunjay mantra 50 lakh times. I would pray for three-four hours every day, I never expected this),” he told Kapil.

Sunita described herself as a ‘Bandra girl’ and pointed out that Govinda was from Virar. He teased her as ‘Bandra ki Sandra’.

Then, Govinda was asked to name five things he loves about Sunita, and he quipped that he never made a list while falling in love with her. As he continued to think, she complained that he could not think of anything positive about her.

Govinda said that one does not love someone just because of their virtues, and if the other person ever makes a mistake, one should forgive them. Kapil joked that he appeared to be setting the stage for any mistakes he makes in the future.

Sunita said that she and Govinda do not fight at all. When they were younger, they did not have the time for arguments as he was too busy working, she said, adding that even now, there are no disputes between them.

Kapil wanted to know how Govinda would respond if he was speaking to a female fan on the phone and Sunita asked him about it. “Pooche toh na! Poochti hi nahi hai (She should ask first, she never does),” he replied, and she said that her response to such a situation would be, “Lage raho Munna bhai (Keep at it).”

Also see: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja tells him ‘kiss me and find out’ after he fails to answer question on her lipstick shade

Finally, Kapil pointed out to a woman in the audience and told Sunita, “Flirt kar rahi thi Govinda sir ke saath (She was flirting with Govinda).” However, Sunita’s response left Govinda and Kapil in splits. “Itna door baith ke (From so far away)?” she asked.

The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita aired earlier this month. It was at the centre of a controversy as their nephew and cast member Krushna Abhishek chose not to be a part of it. Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah have a strained relationship with Govinda and Sunita.