Emmy Awards honour the best of TV with father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

NEW YORK — The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television. Hosts Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The hosts, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, opened the show Sunday night. They won Emmys at the 2020 awards for “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” are favorites going into the night. “Shogun″ is expected to win best drama series after picking up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held last weekend.

The Emmys are back in their traditional mid-September spot after a single strike-delayed edition in January.

The show began at 8 p.m., Eastern time, and is airing on ABC from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Here's the latest: A ‘Saturday Night Live’ reunion with cast members past and present

Ahead of the premiere of the 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Sept. 28, cast members from the sketch show’s storied history have gathered for an unforgettable reunion.

Former members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Seth Meyers joined current regular Bowen Yang onstage.

The segment leans into the January Emmys’ nostalgia-laden programming, which included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting an award in the style of SNL’s famed “Weekend Update,” along with the casts of “Cheers,” “Martin” and other hit shows reuniting. ‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning wins her first Emmy

Jessica Gunning, who haunts as stalker Martha on “Baby Reindeer,” accepts the Emmy for her performance from a group of actors who have portrayed iconic villains in a fitting pairing. She got emotional as she thanked Richard Gadd, the star and creator of the series.

“I tried so many times to put into words what working on ‘Baby Reindeer’ meant to me and I fail every time,” she said. “It really means a lot. So, thank you, reindeer.” Candice Bergen goes there, with an implicit swipe at JD Vance

“Today, a Republican vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done,” Candice Bergen wryly said before presenting the lead actress in a comedy series award.

She was referring to her Murphy Brown character being attacked by then-Vice President Dan Quayle for being a single mom.

Her subsequent “meow” got a big laugh and applause from the audience, including Jon Stewart.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.