The Masked Singer Season 10: Find out clues, celeb identity guesses and more

The Masked Singer Season 10 is back with a star-studded lineup of disguised celebrities, and fans are buzzing with excitement. From Ne-Yo as the mysterious Cow to Janel Parrish as the elegant Gazelle, this season promises to be a thrilling guessing game. With judges like Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and the ever-charismatic Nick Cannon as the host, The Masked Singer continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Masked Singer is back in action with season 10 and fans are excited for the new show.(Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Join us as we delve into the clues and unveil the hidden talents behind the masks.

Let the guessing games begin!

Cow on The Masked Singer Season 10: Ne-Yo

The identity of Cow on The Masked Singer Season 10 is believed to be Ne-Yo, an R&B singer known for songs like 'So Sick' and ‘Sexy Love’. Clues supporting this guess include references to his music videos, Grammy wins, and ties to Las Vegas.

Gazelle on The Masked Singer Season 10: Janel Parrish

Gazelle is likely Janel Parrish, an actress known for her role in Pretty Little Liars. Clues such as her early interest in Broadway and appearances in movies and TV series support this guess.

S'More on The Masked Singer Season 10: Ashley Parker Angel

S'More is suspected to be Ashley Parker Angel, a singer and former member of the boy band O-Town. Clues mention his music career, involvement in movies, and his last name "Angel."

Diver on The Masked Singer Season 10: Tom Sandoval

Diver is believed to be Tom Sandoval, a reality TV star known for Vanderpump Rules. Clues allude to his controversial moments on the show and his connections to the Midwest.

Rubber Ducky on The Masked Singer Season 10: Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson, known for his role in "Black-ish," was revealed as Rubber Ducky. Clues mentioned his comedy career and family connections.

The Masked Singer Season 10 Judges

The Masked Singer Season 10 judges include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. Scherzinger is set to be replaced by Rita Ora in Season 11.

The Masked Singer Season 10 host

The host for The Masked Singer Season 10 is Nick Cannon, who has been hosting the show since Season 1. Cannon spoke about his experience hosting the show and the secrecy surrounding the contestants.

