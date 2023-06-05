The Second Husband's Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won to marry, actors' agency confirms her pregnancy

Actors Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung will tie the knot after he gets discharged from the South Korean military, Yeojin Entertainment has confirmed. Cha Seo Won enlisted in the military in November 2022. As per a new report, Uhm Hyun Kyung agency also confirmed that the duo have been dating for a while. Cha Seo Won’s agency Namoo Actors has confirmed that Uhm Hyun Kyung is pregnant. (Also Read | Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In expecting first child three days after wedding? Agencies reveal truth)

Report of their wedding, pregnancy

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won starred in The Second Husband and Miss Lee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Hankook Ilbo reported about the actors' wedding and pregnancy. As per the report, the duo started dating after the conclusion of their drama The Second Husband. They were part of the show from August 2021-April 2022.

Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung's agencies issue statements

Reacting to the report, Yeojin Entertainment issued a statement. As quoted by Soompi, it read, “Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won are dating with marriage in mind. They plan on holding their wedding after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military. The wedding date has not been set yet. It is also true that Uhm Hyun Kyung is pregnant.”

Cha Seo Won’s agency also released a statement. It read, as quoted by Soompi, "Hello, this is Namoo Actors. This is an official statement regarding the report that was released today about actor Cha Seo Won. The two actors Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung got to know each other through their drama, and they developed feelings for each other after the conclusion of the drama and started a relationship. The two are dating with marriage in mind, and they will hold their wedding after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also added, "Amidst this, a precious new life came to the two like a blessing. The two are currently waiting for the new life with caution and gratitude. We ask for your understanding in not being able to share further details so they can share this blessing quietly and reverently. We express deep gratitude to those who always love and watch over actor Cha Seo Won, and we ask that you express support and watch them with warmth in the future. Thank you."

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won's career

Uhm Hyun Kyung made her debut with Rainbow Romance in 2006. She was also a part of Defendant, Single Wife, A Man in a Veil among others. Cha Seo Won debuted with Heirs in 2013. He has featured in Liver or Die, Unintentional Love Story and more. The two actors starred in Miss Lee in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON