Tunisha Sharma's family releases statement, says late actor's last rites will be held on Tuesday

The family of the late Tunisha Sharma has issued a statement in which they informed the actor's fans, followers, and well-wishers that her last rites will be held on Tuesday. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Saturday. The police said the reason behind Tunisha's step was her breakup with co-actor Sheezan Khan over a fortnight ago, as per news agency ANI. (Also Read | Neha Mehta on Tunisha Sharma death: ‘I was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee’)

Late on Monday evening, Tunisha's family issued a statement. It read, “Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” Her last rites will be held at the Mira Road cremation ground. The last rites will begin at 3 pm.

Tunisha's ex-boyfriend Sheezan is currently in police custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of the actor. He was arrested on Sunday and produced before a court in Vasai which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday.

Earlier, actor Vineet Raina had told news agency ANI that if the late actor's mother said that she took her own life due to stress from her breakup with Sheezan Khan, the police should investigate the case from all angles. Raina's statement comes after Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan, the prime suspect in her daughter's death, of cheating on her and going back on his promise to marry her. She urged the police not to spare him.

Vineet told ANI about Tunisha and Sheezan, "I never saw them fighting. Whatever it was between them was outside on sets. They were very professional. I believe in the Mumbai police and they will definitely look into all aspects of this case. It was sad to learn about the incident. She had such a promising career ahead of her. It was very unfortunate. I was shell-shocked."

Previously, Tunisha had acted in the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She also featured in films such as Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

