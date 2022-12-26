Neha Mehta on Tunisha Sharma death: ‘I was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Neha Mehta has said that she was reminded of the late Balika Vadhu star Pratyusha Banerjee when she heard about Tunisha Sharma's death. Tunisha was found dead on Saturday on the sets of her TV show and cops are investigating her death from murder and suicide angles. (Also read: Bigg Boss' Ankit Gupta reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death)

Tunisha's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been remanded to police custody for four days after he was arrested on Sunday. Tunisha's mom had filed a case of abetment to suicide against Sheezan. He and Tunisha featured opposite each other in their TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul.

Talking to Telly Talk, Neha said, “I was reminded of the Balika Vadhu girl - Pratyusha Banerjee. Just days before her death, she came to my sets and had asked for a hug. I even met Tunisha two months ago at a clinic and she told me she was my fan and I could only say that I am her fan as well. I have no clue what happened, she was wonderful.” Pratyusha Banerjee died of an apparent suicide in 2016, at the age of 24.

Neha also talked about the importance of parents' support and said, “All of us have to bear with life's struggles, but let us all shine in brightest colours. I am here with the blessings of my parents, so stay connected with your family, stay rooted. Do not rush in life. Success is within, not without.” She also talked about the importance of paying attention to our close ones and asked ‘where were we? We, who meet in coffee shops and cannot see through the eyes?'

Tunisha first made her onscreen appearance with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. Since then, she has worked in many TV shows including Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Not just TV shows, Tunisha even participated in many films including Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She essayed Katrina's younger version in both films. Tunisha also worked in Vidya Balan's thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dabangg 3.

In 2020, Neha quit her popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in which she essayed the role of Taarak Mehta's onscreen wife Anjali. Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha.

