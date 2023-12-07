TV Premiere Dates 2024: The Complete List of shows premiering on TV in 2024

2024 is coming soon and so are your favourite shows. What better way to begin the year than with while watching 'your' show alongside your loved ones?

So, to help you plan your watchlist in advance, we've compiled a list of shows that will be premiering on TV in 2024. Scroll through to see the list.

The Complete List of TV Premiere Dates 2024

TV Premiere Dates in January 2024

Night Court Season 2 (NBC): January 2

The Floor (Fox): January 2

Good Trouble (Freeform): January 2

The Brothers Sun (Netflix): January 4

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen, and his naive younger brother, Bruce—who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 (MTV): January 5

The Great North (Fox): January 7

Golden Globes 2024: January 7

La Brea Season 3 (NBC): January 9

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV): January 9

Ted (Peacock): January 11

True Detective: Night Country (HBO): January 14

Death and Other Details (Hulu): January 16

Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott, who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s greatest detective.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. (NBC): January 17

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC): January 18

Transplant Season 3 (NBC): January 19

Griselda (Netflix): January 25

Starring the Modern Family fame Sofia Vergara, this series is about Griselda Blanco, creator of one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+): January 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air.

Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

TV Premiere Dates in February 2024

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video): February 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan.

The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Tracker (CBS): February 11

Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 (CBS): February 12

NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 (CBS): February 12

The Neighborhood Season 6 (CBS): February 12

NCIS Season 21 (CBS): February 12

Life & Beth (Hulu): February 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears?

Keep watching this space for the upcoming list from March 2024.