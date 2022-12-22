Uorfi Javed clarifies she wasn't detained in Dubai, explains what happened: 'Had nothing to do with my clothes'

Actor Uorfi Javed has responded after several reports claimed that she was detained in Dubai for allegedly shooting a video in public wearing a revealing outfit. As per a new report, Uorfi clarified that the Dubai Police came to 'stop the shoot because of some issues at the location'. She also said that the incident 'had nothing to do with my clothes at all'. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting video in revealing outfit: Report)

Uorfi often draws attention to her unique choice of outfits. Wearing revealing outfits in public is not allowed in the United Arab Emirates. As per several reports, Uorfi was in the UAE shooting for her upcoming projects for over a week. Uorfi was questioned by the local police in Dubai, as per a report.

“The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted,” Indian Express quoted a statement by Uorfi.

Earlier, an ETimes report said that there was ‘no problem’ in Uorfi’s outfit. Since she shot the video in an open area, she was being interrogated by Dubai authorities.

Earlier, Uorfi had landed in legal trouble after featuring in a music video wearing an orange saree, as per reports. She starred in the remake of the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which originally featured Zeenat Aman. The music video for the song released on October 11. After the video was released, a complaint was reportedly filed against Uorfi for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act'.

Uorfi has appeared in a host of shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Uorfi was last seen in the dating reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla season 14, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

