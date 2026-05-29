Uorfi Javed recalls ‘bad’ TV days, surviving on 40,000 per month: ‘If you are not a star, you are not treated well’

Actor, host and internet sensation Uorfi Javed recently opened up about her journey from being a struggling television actor to becoming one of the most talked-about internet personalities. In a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Uorfi revealed that she had always dreamt of becoming a star and living a luxurious life. She also reflected on her difficult early days in the television industry, recalling how she was often treated poorly on set because she played supporting roles.

Uorfi Javed talks about her early struggles in the television industry.(Photo: Instagram)

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When Uorfi was asked about her journey in the entertainment industry, she recalled running away from home to escape her abusive father and working in a call centre while also taking tuition classes to survive in Delhi. However, she revealed that she had always wanted to live in Mumbai and believed she could become a star within five years, buy a car and a house in the following years, and eventually live a happy life. However, reality turned out to be very different.

Uorfi Javed recalls ‘bad’ experience working in television industry

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{{^usCountry}} She revealed that when she auditioned for Bollywood projects, she realised it was difficult to get work without connections in the industry. She then decided to audition for television, thinking “no one would reject her pretty face”. However, she only managed to land supporting roles in several shows. Talking about her experience in television, she said, “It was very bad. No one considers you anything if you are not a star or not the lead. If you are a side character you are not treated well. I was not happy and I felt I was meant for bigger things.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She revealed that when she auditioned for Bollywood projects, she realised it was difficult to get work without connections in the industry. She then decided to audition for television, thinking “no one would reject her pretty face”. However, she only managed to land supporting roles in several shows. Talking about her experience in television, she said, “It was very bad. No one considers you anything if you are not a star or not the lead. If you are a side character you are not treated well. I was not happy and I felt I was meant for bigger things.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, she had to pay rent and survive in a city like Mumbai, so she continued working in television. She said, “I always wanted to be in the spotlight. But I was like ghar bhi chalana hai toh jo bhi mahine ka 40,000 mil raha hai bahut hai, but I was not satisfied.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she had to pay rent and survive in a city like Mumbai, so she continued working in television. She said, “I always wanted to be in the spotlight. But I was like ghar bhi chalana hai toh jo bhi mahine ka 40,000 mil raha hai bahut hai, but I was not satisfied.” {{/usCountry}}

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She further shared that while she had always been interested in fashion, it was not something she initially planned to pursue seriously. However, with the rise of social media, she began creating DIY fashion content, which gradually started gaining attention. She recalled that her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT became a turning point, especially after one of her outfits made from garbage grabbed widespread attention online.

Uorfi said that after receiving the spotlight, she decided she wanted to hold on to it. She added that things changed further when a reel of her wearing a sports bra and jacket at the airport unexpectedly went viral, pushing her in a completely new direction as a content creator and fashion influencer.

She also admitted that she never strategically planned the image she wanted to build on social media. According to her, the popularity happened organically. Uorfi revealed that while she used to earn around ₹40,000 a month working in television, her income eventually rose to nearly ₹2 lakh a month through brand collaborations once her content became widely talked about online.

About Uorfi Javed

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Uorfi made her acting debut in 2016 with the television show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, where she played the role of Avni Pant. She later went on to feature in shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa and Daayan. She also made brief appearances in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 that brought her mainstream recognition.

She was most recently seen as a host on Splitsvilla X6 alongside Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone. The show concluded with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, and Kaira emerging as the winners.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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