Malaika Arora’s pictures with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi spark dating rumours

After her split from actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s personal life continues to draw attention. The actor has once again set tongues wagging after photos and videos of her partying with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi emerged on social media, reigniting buzz around her relationship status. Recently, several pictures and videos of Malaika Arora enjoying her time with Sorab Bedi surfaced online.

Malaika Arora spotted with Sorab Bedi Recently, several pictures and videos of Malaika dancing and enjoying her time with Splitsvilla contestant Sorab surfaced online. It seems Sorab went to attend a party at Malaika’s restaurant in Juhu.

Sorab himself took to Instagram to share several pictures from the party he had with Malaika and others. Sharing the images, he wrote, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)." However, the post has been deleted now.

In one image, Malaika is posing with Sorab, and in another short clip, she is seen dancing with Sorab. The moments have sparked curiosity among social media users, who are now wondering whether the two share more than just friendship.

“They actually look good together, lol,” one shared, with another mentioning, “Omg”. One comment read, “She is human and deserves love,” while another social media user wrote, “Wtf is this??”. “Wow, what a lovely pair,” one wrote, and one mentioned, “Oh my god”.