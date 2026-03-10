Malaika Arora’s pictures with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi spark dating rumours
Sorab Bedi took to Instagram to share several pictures from the party that he had with Malaika Arora and others. However, the post has been deleted now.
After her split from actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s personal life continues to draw attention. The actor has once again set tongues wagging after photos and videos of her partying with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi emerged on social media, reigniting buzz around her relationship status.
Malaika Arora spotted with Sorab Bedi
Recently, several pictures and videos of Malaika dancing and enjoying her time with Splitsvilla contestant Sorab surfaced online. It seems Sorab went to attend a party at Malaika’s restaurant in Juhu.
Sorab himself took to Instagram to share several pictures from the party he had with Malaika and others. Sharing the images, he wrote, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)." However, the post has been deleted now.
In one image, Malaika is posing with Sorab, and in another short clip, she is seen dancing with Sorab. The moments have sparked curiosity among social media users, who are now wondering whether the two share more than just friendship.
“They actually look good together, lol,” one shared, with another mentioning, “Omg”. One comment read, “She is human and deserves love,” while another social media user wrote, “Wtf is this??”. “Wow, what a lovely pair,” one wrote, and one mentioned, “Oh my god”.
About Malaika Arora’s personal life
Malaika Arora's personal life has consistently been under the spotlight. She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for about two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016. It was only recently that it became clear they had parted ways after dating for several years.
After her breakup with Arjun, Malaika found herself in the spotlight after being spotted with a mystery man, sparking speculation about her love life on social media. Some time back, Malaika joined an episode of The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube where she addressed the chatter around having a mystery man in her life.
Malaika shared, “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much of fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose. Trust me, every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and joked about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’” She added that it all has become laughable.
