Splitsvilla 7 fame Mayank Pawar, who once made Sunny Leone emotional, dies at 37
Fitness enthusiast and a seven-time titleholder of Mr. India, Mayank Pawar has died at the age of 37.
Mayank Pawar, who gained attention after his stint in the reality show Splitsvilla Season 7, has died. The news of his death was shared on his official Instagram account on Monday. Mayank recently celebrated his 37th birthday on January 1, 2026. Fans and followers were shocked at the news of his death and offered condolences.
Mayank Pawar dies
In the new post shared on his Instagram account, it was announced that Mayak Pawar passed away on February 23, 2026, at the age of 37. The cause of his death was not mentioned in the post, and remains unknown. His family had shared a note announcing Mayank's prayer meet. The prayer meeting is scheduled for February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.
The caption read, "A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many.
Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts.
Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti."
His Splitsvilla journey
Mayank gained prominence for his performance in Splitsvilla 7. During his stint on the show, he earned credit from the fellow contestants for his composed personality and the way he gave his best during the tasks. The episode where he was eliminated became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone got emotional and hugged him as he exited the villa. Co-host Nikhil Chinapa also embraced him.
Reacting to the news, many fans expressed shock. A comment read, “Just a few days back I was watching his splitsvilla 7 journey. Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire splitsvilla seasons. Still remember, everyone cried including sunny leone when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace.” Another said, “We have lost a real gem... Brother you will always remain in our heart.”
