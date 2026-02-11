Reality TV gone wrong: The 50 feels like Bigg Boss without referee, makes Splitsvilla look better

Thankfully, the show has become slightly more watchable in the last three to four days — but only when it comes to the tasks. Unfortunately, everything outside those tasks continues to spiral into chaos. The drama is not just excessive; it is borderline unbearable. On comparison, even Bigg Boss looks civil, because contestants there are at least reprimanded when they cross the line. The 50, on the other hand, feels like an unregulated akhada, where contestants constantly appear on the verge of physically attacking each other.

It has been ten days since The 50 premiered, and calling it a disappointing experience would be an understatement. The show began on a painfully dull note, weighed down by high-pitched, forced drama and tasks so unnecessary that they felt more like fillers than gameplay. For the first few episodes, sitting through The 50 felt less like entertainment and more like a test of patience.

What truly hurts the show is the complete lack of curiosity or intrigue among the contestants. There is no strategy worth discussing, no perspective that feels fresh, and no personality that genuinely entertains. Most fights are loud but hollow, escalating quickly into character assassinations, crude remarks about personal lives, and outside drama dragged in just to remain visible on screen. Instead of gripping confrontations, viewers are served repetitive shouting matches with no opinion.

Having fifty contestants in one house only adds to the problem. Rather than creating interesting dynamics, it results in overwhelming noise and confusion. With too many voices competing for attention, none of them truly stand out. The show feels cluttered, directionless, and exhausting, more like an assault on the audience’s patience.

The 50 makes Bigg Boss, other reality shows look better Ironically, reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Roadies and even Rise & Fall feel far more structured and engaging in comparison. Even Splitsvilla, which thrives on predictable drama, manages to be more compelling and entertaining than The 50 — and that says a lot.

What works in Splitsvilla’s favour is not just the drama, but the balance. The new season features fun, inventive tasks, evolving bonds you genuinely root for, contestants you want to see win, and drama that feels both sweet and sharp in equal measure.

The 50 somehow makes Bigg Boss look disciplined. Yes, audiences have long criticised Bigg Boss for alleged bias and a lack of good tasks. But if it were to adopt even the scale and consistency of tasks seen in The 50, it could become a runaway hit within days.

The 50's lost potential What makes this failure even more disappointing is the lost potential. With such a large group, the show could have explored betrayals between friends, shifting alliances, and psychological gameplay. Instead, it offers nothing fresh, no twists, no depth, and no evolution. The show could have benefited from introducing entirely new faces and allowing rivalries and alliances to develop organically on screen. That alone might have elevated the format and made the dynamics feel fresher and more authentic. Instead, The 50 feels like a group of friends and enemies stuck in one house, playing childish games and arguing while trying to win.

The result is a dull, chaotic mess that mistakes aggression for entertainment. At its core, The 50 is a wasted opportunity. Beneath the noise lies a concept that could have worked. Sadly, in its current form, the show feels less like must-watch reality TV and more like a loud, exhausting waste of time.