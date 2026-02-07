Amaal Mallik wants to cancel release of song video with Farrhana Bhatt amid ‘dirty’ fan wars Bigg Boss 19

“Many people are still crying about bigg boss losses and who didn’t apologise to who. They are still stuck in the reel world instead of the real one. I should’ve chosen to ignore many things and maybe people too in the house and here as well… But main bhi toh insaan hoon, aur kabhi kabhi nahi ho paati baatein ignore (But I am also a human, and sometimes I can’t ignore some things),” he shared.

Amaal believes that many people are still fixated on what transpired on the reality show, even though it concluded last December.

The musician continued, “I know which fan clubs se kaun kya kar raha (who is doing what), and I know it’s been dirty all around on X… If I’ve been a certain way in the past how you saw me begin in the show, know that did my best and moved forward with grace and apologised to all.”

“If my family here on X feel I have hurt them, know that it was never my intention, but it’s hard to figure out who is being true here or anywhere in the world nowadays…IYKYK! In life you can’t stand up for any one and every one, but I still try every single time to be there for my friends and people,” Amaal wrote.

On Saturday, Amaal took to social media to slam the growing negativity among various fan clubs associated with the reality show Bigg Boss. He posted a long note on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he doesn't feel like releasing the video of his latest song which also featured his fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt.

Music composer Amaal Mallik has expressed his distress over the toxic fan wars which intensified after he announced a song with his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt . Amaal has shared that the negativity left him disturbed, adding that he now doesn't even want to release the video of his latest song.

Amaal mentioned, “I say something and now I see my own fandom comes to tell me ke yeh kyu,woh kyu (why this, why that)…Some even message and tag and say we are leaving the fandom and do some next level drama. Guys we both can have opinions and can agree to disagree!!! I’m saying it again - if you’re my fan don’t indulge in mudslinging.”

He confessed that he is saddened by the hate “our 2 fan clubs were doing”. “I haven’t slept properly for almost 10 days to be able to bring you this song, & today I’ve gotten sick before my concert, it’s all too much to say the least. If I’ve hurt you all with my words I am really sorry…It was never my intention,” he said.

Amaal shared, “But know I’m making a song that will change so many things for me as an artist and lives of every one involved. A lot is riding on this one, and even though I am prepared for the hate and negativity. It has turned out to be so beautiful that I wanted positivity all around to enjoy a release after long.”

Expressing his thoughts, "But I can’t seem to see it, and I feel like cancelling the song video at this point, just being honest. To the others - I’m not here to check what each contestant is saying or scrutinise each and everything that xyz fandoms are doing, plus I don’t need to whitewash my image.”

“I speak fearlessly without caring, what hits my phone and reaches my eyes, is what I will speak about… I can’t keep a patrolling session on twitter every day. So stop expecting me to stand up for each and every one, that’s their job, not mine. Haters can now go cry, come to my pages, my accounts and go wild, make headlines,” he added.

Amaal wrapped up his note by sharing, “I pray we all get the love we deserve. Peace out.”

Amaal slams the fan wars Amaal’s note comes just a day after he slammed a fan for misquoting his father Daboo Malik's tweet on X to troll his Farrhana.

“All our fans should be able to put this behind us, and wish us well, our debut song is on the way and this is the way you welcome us ? This is how you treat a girl ? This is not bigg boss, this is a realer world. She is my friend, my co-star and we are doing our best to get you some magic. Watch your words and tell all your friends here as well… I’m sick of this BB bulls**t negativity,” he wrote.