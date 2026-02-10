Archit Kaushik says Elvish Yadav turned down The 50, takes a dig at Prince Narula for participating: ‘Level alag hogaya’
Elvish Yadav's friend, Archit Kaushik, revealed that he was approached for the show but turned it down and instead pitched his friends.
While YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is not a part of the new reality show, The 50, Maxtern and Prince Narula have been speaking about their fights with him on the show. Recently, Elvish’s friend Archit Kaushik, who was also a participant on the show and has since been evicted, revealed that Elvish was approached to be on the show but turned it down.
Why Elvish Yadav turned down The 50
In a recent podcast with Charcha With GXN, Archit spoke about the selection process of The 50. He revealed that, from his group, Lovekesh Kataria was the first to be approached for the show and asked whom else he wanted to bring along. Archit shared that Elvish later received a call as well, but he refused to participate and instead suggested some of his friends.
When asked about the reason behind Elvish not joining The 50, Archit said, "He won't go as a contestant now. Level alag hogaya uss aadmi ka. Toh Samajh jaao jo log aarahe hain naa, unka level contestant waala hi hai. Jo sochke yeh dimaag laga rahe hain ki hum yeh kardenge, hum voh kardenge, mera aur unka level same hai (He won’t go as a contestant now. That man is on a completely different level. So understand this — the people who are coming in are still at the contestant level. Those who are thinking and planning that they’ll do this or that, thinking their level is the same as his, are mistaken)."
He further spoke about Prince Narula doing the show as a contestant despite being a gang leader on Roadies, like Elvish, and said, "Ab main aapna first show karne jaa raha hoon aur voh bhai keh raha hai maine 5 show jeet rakhen hain, toh level toh barbaar hi hogaya na. Aadmi ko apna level maintain rakhna chahiye (Now I’m about to do my first show, and he’s saying he’s already won five shows — so that clearly puts us on the same level, right? A person should maintain their own level)."
Why Archit was eliminated
In one episode, YouTuber Maxtern went on a rant about Elvish, calling him "India ka sabse bada gawar (India's biggest fool)" and a "reel gangster". This did not sit well with Archit, who then slapped him and pushed him to the floor. Following the incident, Archit was eliminated from the show for physical violence, which is against the rules of The 50.
Meanwhile, Elvish is currently a part of Laughter Chefs season 3. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also stars Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek and others. Elvish’s fun banter with Tejasswi on the show is being loved by fans.
