Prince Narula, Karan Patel say YouTubers, influencers ‘destroyed’ industry: '12-second se upar yeh acting nhi kar sakte'
In a recent episode of The 50, Prince Narula and others criticised YouTubers for undermining the industry, claiming it’s easier for them to gain fame.
The new reality show The 50 brings together influencers, YouTubers and actors under one roof, challenging them to compete in tasks and help their fans win prize money. In a recent episode, Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra and Karan Patel were seen taking digs at YouTubers and influencers, claiming they have damaged the industry and have had it far easier than actors.
Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra and Karan Patel says YouTubers and Influencers have no ethics
Prince, Ridhi and Karan were seen chatting over a meal when Prince started the conversation, saying, “Jabse industry main YouTubers ko laaya gaya hai naa tabse industry khatam hogyi hai. Inhone apne industry ke logon ki value kum kardi hai (Ever since YouTubers were brought into the industry, the industry has gone downhill. They’ve reduced the value of people who actually belong to this industry).” Karan added, “Gadhe ghodon ki race main dauda diye (It’s like making donkeys run in a horse race).”
Prince then took another dig at influencers, saying, “Film waalon bol diya inke saath jaake reel banao, inki hype badh gayi, singers ko bol diya jaake inke saath reel banao, tumhara gaana chalega, inki value badha di. Value bhi aise badha di jaise yeh pata nahi kya hain. 12-seconds se upar yeh acting nahi kar sakte. Kamre ke aage leke aao, yeh bol nahi paate kuch (Film people told others to go and make reels with them, which boosted their hype. Singers were told to make reels with them so their songs would work, and that increased their value. Their value was inflated as if they’re something extraordinary. They can’t act for more than 12 seconds. Put them in front of a camera and they can’t even speak properly).”
Ridhi added, “Ek hi cheez hai jo nahi hoti hai inmein, ethics. They are just getting hype, but actors ko mehnat karni hi padti hai (There’s just one thing they lack—ethics. They’re just getting hype, but actors actually have to work hard).”
Karan then said, “When we started out, we didn’t have so many options to become famous. We slogged our way to get where we are. For them, it’s easy. We didn’t have phones where you could just make a video, upload it and become famous.”
About The 50
The task-based reality show brings together 50 celebrities from different walks of life in a grand palace, where they must win challenges and play their cards right to survive. Viewers place their bets on the contestant they believe will win, and in the end, one fan of the winner will take home a prize of ₹50 lakh. Some of the strongest contestants so far include Prince Narula, Shiv Thakre, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee. The 50 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 10.30 pm.
