Uorfi Javed recalls her father was abusive: 'He used to beat us a lot, I attempted suicide...'

Uorfi Javed recently shot for a magazine cover photoshoot in a series of unique looks paired with pink hair and bleached eyebrows. In the accompanying interview, the actor and social media personality, opened up about her 'difficult' childhood. She alleged that her siblings and even her mother were verbally and physically abused by her father. Uorfi also revealed that she 'attempted suicide a couple of times'. Also read: Designers refused to dress Uorfi Javed, recalls stylist

Uorfi opened up about her childhood trauma in the interview. She reportedly grew up in a 'strict, conservative' family in Lucknow, and was the second of five children. She spoke about how her 'difficult relationship' with her father, who was allegedly verbally and physically abusive.

“He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn't allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me," Uorfi said in an interview to Dirty magazine.

In the same interview, Uorfi opened up about how she has been stressed about money all her life. The actor said that she never had any money growing up, although she 'was a rich girl in her head'. Uorfi further said that instead of 'running after a man', women should 'run after money'. Speaking about her fashion choices that often make news, Uorfi said, “Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi (What shows sells. I do not wish to cover up in a bedsheet, I want to show my body and that is my choice). I don’t even have anything [gesturing at her chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big b***** and a big a** imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my n******. I haven’t shown my v*****. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do. But I am capitalising on the sexualisation.”

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

