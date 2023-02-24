Designers refused to dress Uorfi Javed, recalls stylist: 'It broke my heart'

Uorfi Javed's bleached eyebrows and pink hair in a new photoshoot has been grabbing attention. The actor and social media personality, who is known for her unconventional outfits, recently shot for a magazine cover with stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has worked with everyone from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif. On Friday, Anaita took to Instagram to share a long note about how designers would refuse to dress Uorfi. She called the actor 'undisputed queen of DIY'. Also read: Uorfi Javed objects to Kangana Ranaut's 'Muslim actors, Hindu actors' tweet, actor responds

Sharing a photo of Uorfi Javed from her cover photoshoot for Dirty magazine, Anaita heaped praises on her, saying she has 'long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion'. After her recent photoshoot with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Uorfi is making news with her latest photoshoot wearing a black off-shoulder dress along with her bleached eyebrows and pink-dyed hair.

Sharing a photo of Uorfi's, Anaita wrote in her Instagram caption, "What better than a custom DIY (do it yourself) look for the undisputed queen of DIY Uorfi Javed! I’ve long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart, when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own workshop and created her interpretations daily!"

Uorfi Javed on the digital cover of Dirty magazine.

The stylist further wrote, "Fashion is for everyone. I promised you this day would come, covergirl Uorfi! Today for the Dirty magazine she wears some of the most creative labels, custom-made for her. I’m sure more will follow! For this look it’s a toile (where all the magic begins...) and stickers! DIY baby. Thanks @kshitijkankaria @anuragsharma91 @otherwarya for letting me be a small piece of this giant project, dream teams make dreams come true..."

Earlier, the magazine also shared Uorfi's digital cover from the recent photoshoot, and wrote on Instagram, "Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Give zero f****. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity? The DIY Insta (Instagram) fashion princess told us everything."

Uorfi Javed was seen on Bigg Boss OTT (2021). Before which, Uorfi acted in several TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, which streamed on ALT Balaji. Uorfi is often in news for her fashion choices. Last month, Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her claiming that the actor's dressing sense was vulgar and a threat to the society. She had also demanded Uorfi's arrest.

