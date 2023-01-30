Uorfi Javed objects to Kangana Ranaut's 'Muslim actors, Hindu actors' tweet, actor responds: 'My dear Uorfi...'

Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting about Pathaan for the last few days. Earlier she had said that Pathaan worked well because the country is biased towards the Khans and Muslim actors. Uorfi Javed also reacted to the same tweet when she said that art should not be divided by religion. Kangana has now reacted to Uorfi's tweet and replied saying that it would be so in an ideal world. She also demanded the help of Narendra Modi to implement the Uniform Civil Code. (Also read: Amid Pathaan's success Kangana Ranaut says India is biased towards Khans and Muslim actors; Twitter users school her)

Kangana, who recently marked her return to Twitter after her account was banned in 2020 for violating the social media platform's rule, had responded to a producer's tweet about the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, saying: "Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world." Twitter users slammed the actor for bringing religion into her arguments and targetting other actors.

After netizens reacted to the Dhakkad star's tweet, Uorfi Javed also retweeted and said: "Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors, Hindu actors. Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors." Kangana has now reacted to Uorfi's response, and tweeted: "Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from Narendra Modi ji, in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?"

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is defined in our Constitution under Article 44 of Directive Principles of State Policy. It states that it is the duty of the state to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

Earlier, Kangana had responded to a user who had reminded her that Dhakkad was box-office failure and said, “Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this? This is SRK ji's first successful film in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous, Jai Shri Ram.” Kangana recently finished the shoot of her film Emergency, and started dance rehearsals for her next film Chandramukhi 2.

