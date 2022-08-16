Uorfi Javed says she shouldn't have commented on Chahatt Khanna's divorces: 'It was very low of me'

Earlier this month, television actor Chahatt Khanna shamed Uorfi Javed on her Instagram Stories and accused her of paying the paparazzi to click her photos. Uorfi later replied to Chahatt's comment and pointed at her ‘two divorces’. Now Uorfi has said that she shouldn't have made such comments about Chahatt's divorces. Also Read: Chahatt Khanna shames Uorfi Javed for her outfit, she brings up her two divorces: 'I am not living off my ex's alimony'

On Tuesday, when Uorfi was asked about Chahatt, she said, "I was wrong. I shouldn't have commented on her divorces. It was very low of me. No matter what anyone says I should keep my calm and I should stand for what I believe in. So that was wrong on my part." A paparazzo then said, "But Uorfi she commented on your clothes." To this, Uorfi replied, “Poori duniya karti hai (The entire world does that).”

One person commented, “I don't know why but I really like her.” Another one said, “It was hurtful when she said 'puri duniya karti hai (the whole world does).' This girl has go through so much to do what she wants.”

It all started on August 6, when Chahatt shared a picture of Uorfi and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

When Chahatt's comment reached Uorfi, she retaliated, “At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

