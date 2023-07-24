Uorfi Javed warns against undereye fillers, shares new pic and reveals she'll get them 'dissolved': Most painful thing

Uorfi Javed has warned her fans and followers and asked them to be careful before opting for undereye fillers. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Uorfi gave an update about her skin's condition, days after she opted for fillers. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed reveals she got under eye-fillers after facing trolling: ‘Why did I do this to myself’)

Uorfi about her undereye fillers

Uorfi Javed shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories.

Uorfi posted a selfie as she made a face. She sat on a bed wearing a printed green outfit. Uorfi wrote along with a picture of herself, "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers-my under eyes have bumps." She also added, "The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips-I got my fillers dissolved so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved-the most painful thing ever-dissolving the filler."

Uorfi posted a selfie as she made a face.

Uorfi on her ‘weird’ under eyes

Last week, Uorfi had shared posted a picture of herself on Instagram. She had written, "She wrote, "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f***ed up!! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even make-up can't hide my weird under eyes!! Why did I do this to myself."

Uorfi harassed on flight

Uorfi regularly posts updates about herself on Instagram. Recently, Uorfi shared that she had a bad experience on a flight while travelling from Mumbai to Goa. She posted a note along with a video of several men allegedly harassing her. Uorfi posted the clip, recorded inside an Indigo flight, on Instagram.

She wrote, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO."

Uorfi on body shaming

Uorfi, recently, appeared on an episode of Swipe Ride, hosted by Kusha Kapila. The show streams on the Jio Cinema. During the episode, when Kusha asked Uorfi, "When a guy, who meets you now, and tries to even slightly body-shame you or slut-shame you….how do you deal with it?" Uorfi replied, “I don't deal with it now, I don't allow it.” Uorfi also said, “You need to go out, experiment, get rejected, get your heart broken so that you in the end, finally, what is it that you want.”

