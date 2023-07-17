Uorfi Javed reveals she got under eye-fillers after facing trolling: ‘Why did I do this to myself’

Uorfi Javed has shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Stories. She went on to reveal that since she faced trolling for her dark circles, she had to get under-eye fillers. But the eventual results have left her disappointed. (Also read: Uorfi Javed advises Kusha Kapila on dealing with rejection, heartbreak in new video. Watch) Uorfi Javed shared a makeup free selfie on her Instagram Stories.

Uorfi's latest Instagram Story

Uorfi, who is known for her fashion choices, took to Instagram Stories where she posted a makeup-free selfie. In the selfie, she looked directly at the camera and added a detailed caption, expressing how she ended up getting fillers. She wrote, "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f*cked up !! The under eyes are uneven and weird ! Now even make Up can't hide my weird under eyes !! Why did I do this to myself."

Uorfi Javed on her latest Instagram Story.

Uorfi's no-makeup look

Uorfi Javed was recently spotted by the paparazzo as she was exiting her gym. She was not keen to show her face and was seen hiding her face to run to her car, the reason being she had no make-up on for the occasion. After the video surfaced online on Instagram, there were a bunch of unflattering comments on her look.

Recently, Uorfi Javed appeared on the latest episode of Swipe Ride. It is a show in which she invites celebrities to share dating tips with her. The show currently streams on the digital platform Jio Cinema. It is hosted by Kusha Kapila. In the promo, when Kusha asked Uorfi, "When a guy, who meets you now, and tries to even slightly body-shame you or slut-shame you….how do you deal with it?" Uorfi replied, “I don't deal with it now, I don't allow it.” Uorfi also said, "You need to go out, experiment, get rejected, get your heart broken so that you in the end, finally, what is it that you want".

Uorfi is known for shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan. She was also seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and in the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14).

