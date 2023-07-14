Cyrus Broacha compares Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to 'concentration camps, hell' in first podcast since exit

Fresh out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Cyrus Broacha is venting just how horrible the entire experience was. The former VJ shared his thoughts about the show and his stay inside the house on a new podcast, comparing the ordeal to ‘hell’ and 'concentration camps'. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar breaks down as she tells Jad Hadid her real name) Cyrus Broacha is back outside and has shared his thoughts on his Bigg Boss stint.

Speaking on his podcast Cyrus Says, the former-contestant said, “I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues.” Cyrus made an exit from the show due to a medical emergency in his family. A day before that, he had been pleading with host Salman Khan and the Bigg Boss team to get him out of the house.

Further speaking about the stay inside Bigg Boss house, he said, "The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference… I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep.”

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman, Cyrus told him that he was depressed and miserable inside the house. Salman tried his best to motivate him but Cyrus did not want to listen. “Cyrus do you know that the entire nation is loving you in the house? Yeah, unfortunately for you.” Cyrus responded with, "Oh god, I really can’t take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir my body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I am just like a dead soul over here now.”

Currently in the house are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdeva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON