Check out the TV reality shows that will stream from March 2023: From Survivor to The Voice

Most people have been attracted to reality competition shows at some point in their lives, and sometimes, you might find yourself enjoying all of them. Whether it's a singing contest for hopeful stars, famous personalities trying to dance, or drag queens showcasing their skills, reality television has a diverse range of options to choose from. Here's a complete guide to binge watch shows in March 2023. (Also read: The Voice wins best reality competition programme award)

Survivor

Survivor is a reality television show that has been entertaining audiences for over two decades. The program, which first aired in May 2000, was created by Charlie Parsons and produced by Mark Burnett. It involves a group of strangers being left in a remote location and competing against each other to become the sole survivor and win a cash prize.

Following a two-season renewal in 2022, the 44th season is scheduled to air on March 1, 2023. The latest season was recorded in Fiji during the summer of 2022 and will feature 18 challengers, including ex-Seattle Seahawks fullback Brandon Cottom, competing on the island to secure the coveted one million dollar award. Mike Gabler won 43rd season, beating Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight with a vote of 7-1-0. He is 51 years old and is the second oldest Survivor winner, after Bob Crowley who won at 57. Gabler plans to give the one million dollar prize to a charity.

The Voice

For the past 12 years and 22 seasons, The Voice has frequently changed its coaches, beginning with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green, and ending the latest season with Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend, in addition to regular coach Shelton. Bryce Leatherwood emerged as the winner of season 22. It marked Blake Shelton's ninth win as a coach. This season was also the first time without studio performances released on any platform.

The upcoming 23rd season will feature some new but familiar faces on the coaching panel, including Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper, alongside Shelton, as they search for the next Voice winner. The show will air on NBC starting from March 6, 2023.

