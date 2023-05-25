Vaibhavi Upadhyaya wasn't wearing seat belt, cops reveals during investigation: ‘Sustained a head injury’

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhayaya died in a road accident on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. As cops continue to probe her death case, reports about major developments in the case have surfaced. As per new claims, the actor sustained a head injury while trying to get out of her vehicle through the window. Reportedly, the actor was not wearing a seat belt as well. Also read: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya funeral: Gautam Rode breaks down, JD Majethia shares how accident occurred

Vaibhavi Upadhayaya's death

TV actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news of Vaibhavi Upadhayaya's death was confirmed by actor JD Majethia. He told the media that she has to get married in December and was travelling to Himachal Pradesh. He said her car fell into a valley while taking a turn. In the car was also Vaibhavi's fiance who survived the accident.

How did Vaibhavi Upadhayaya die?

Amid this, India Today quoted SP Kullu Sakshi Varma saying that Vaibhavi tried to get out of her car and succumbed to injuries she had in the process. "Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” SP Kullu told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Upadhyaya died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve,” she also said. While Vaibhavi couldn't survive the accident, her fiance sustained minor injuries on his hands. The report also claimed that Vaibhavi wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Vaibhavi's mortal remains were cremated on Wednesday. Her funeral was attended by JD Majethia and Gautam Rode among other celebs. The late actor's parents were seen crying inconsolably. Vaibhavi was all set to get married to her fiance in December this year, as per reports.

Films and TV shows done by Vaibhavi Upadhayaya

Vaibhavi Upadhayaya is best known for playing the role of Jasmine, Rosesh's girlfriend, in the popular family comedy Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The show also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaibhavi was also a part of films and shows like CityLights and Chhapaak, Please Find Attached, CID and Adaalat. She was last seen in the film Timir with Nidhi Bisht and Anjum Rajabali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.