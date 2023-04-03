Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vanderpump Rules Reunion drama unfolded: Andy Cohen reveals explosive confrontations, infidelity confessions

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 03, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is going to be one for the books, according to host Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen spills the tea on Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, and it's shaping up to be one for the books. The host recently revealed that he had one-on-one conversations with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss to get all their stories before confronting them in front of the group.

The reunion, which was filmed on March 23, is set to be a "real reckoning," according to Cohen. He promised fans that they would hear the cast's side of the story and that they would be confronted about their actions in an "aggressive and confrontational manner."

The season has been rife with scandal, particularly involving Sandoval and Leviss, who were caught having a months-long affair. The revelation led to the end of Sandoval and Madix's nine-year relationship.

During the reunion, tensions ran high, with Lala Kent admitting that the situation got so heated that security had to get involved. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed that she felt "disgusted" and "sick" after the intense day of filming.

Scheana Shay also weighed in on the drama, claiming that Leviss showed no remorse for her actions, likening her behavior to "watching the Joker." Shay added that she was shocked that Leviss didn't shed a single tear during the reunion.

Fans of the show can look forward to extended versions of the reunion on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, which Cohen claims will have plenty of "reckoning" to watch. The network has yet to announce when the reunion will premiere, but with all the drama that went down, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

