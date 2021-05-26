Home / Entertainment / Tv / Varun Badola shares throwback pic with 'very dear friend' Sakshi Tanwar: 'She is a star, and a big one'
tv

Varun Badola shares throwback pic with 'very dear friend' Sakshi Tanwar: 'She is a star, and a big one'

Varun Badola has shared a throwback picture with Sakshi Tanwar. He called her a 'very very dear friend'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Varun Badola with Sakshi Tanwar.

Actor Varun Badola has taken a trip down memory and shared a throwback picture with fellow actor Sakshi Tanwar. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped the old photo from their London trip together. They are seen sitting casually posing for the camera.

Varun captioned the post, "My old and a very very dear friend #sakshitanvar. The best part is that she is a star, and a big one. But she has not found a reason to be on Instagram. Here we are on our trip to London together. #throwback."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. One wrote, "Two brilliant actors in one frame. That's rare." Another commented, "Supremely talented people . Favourites." A third said, "My favourites together. Never ever seen this beautiful picture . The astonishingly talented people in a single frame." "Sakshi ji has earned such respect and so many fans. Truly a superstar and my favorite. Good to see you both," wrote a fan. Another one said, "Owwoo soo cute picture.. both of you looking awesome. Great.."

Sakshi shot to fame after the success of her television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She also starred in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In 2016, she starred in the Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan. She also appeared in Tyohaar Ki Thaali and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile, Varun was popular for his role as a mentally-challenged person on the television show Koshish. He has also starred in serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish - Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani and Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein. Varun also took part in reality shows Nach Baliye 2 with his wife Rajeshwari.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi gravitates towards 'complex characters', call Maharani a 'work of fiction'

Varun's father, veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola died last year. Varun shared a long note on Instagram sharing a picture of his father. He wrote, "A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer..."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun badola sakshi tanwar kahaani ghar ghar kii bade achhe lagte hain

Related Stories

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt is 'honoured' as he receives golden visa for the UAE, see pics

UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:43 PM IST
music

Rakhi Sawant reunites with Mika Singh, touches his feet as they praise Salman Khan. Watch video

UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP