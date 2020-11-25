Shweta Tiwari mourns death of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola’s father

tv

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:04 IST

Shweta Tiwari has mourned the death of veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola, who was also the father of actor Varun Badola. Varun and Shweta are a part of the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Vishwa Mohan Badola was a veteran actor and journalist who had worked on theatre, cinema and TV, with Swades, Jodhaa Akbar and Lage Raho Munna Bhai being just a few of his works.

Taking to social media, Shweta wrote, “Pls accept my Condolences Varun..May he rest in peace”. Varun had penned a note to his father on Tuesday, calling him a legend.

“A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer,” Varun wrote.

Varun Badola with father Vishwa Mohan Badola.

Talking about how his father always challenged him to do more. “I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020.”