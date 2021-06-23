Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal welcomes him home after Khatron Ke Khiladi with a masked kiss

Varun Sood and other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants returned to India on Tuesday. Varun was greeted at the airport by his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Varun Sood and other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants returned from Cape Town recently.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood returned to India on Tuesday, and was received at the airport by his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal. Varun and the other contestants were in Cape Town, South Africa, for the past few weeks.

Videos and photos shared by paparazzi accounts showed Divya Agarwal at the airport, wearing a mask and carrying a placard with the message, "You're my lobster," written on it for Varun Sood. The couple embraced and appeared to kiss through their face masks as they posed for the photographers.

"My baby is home," Divya wrote on a Boomerang video, shared on Instagram Stories. She also revealed that he came bearing gifts.

In a recent interview, Divya said that the couple teases each other by 'posting hot pictures' of themselves when they're apart. "Everyone should know who is Varun’s girlfriend and who is my boyfriend," she told a leading daily, adding, "We are not a typical couple where we are only into each other. Varun is good-looking, muscular and talented. I don’t want the girls to think that ‘oh he is taken, we can’t drool on him and Divya will get upset’. I like when girls compliment him. He likes when the guys are crazy about me. It’s just a support to each other.”

Also read: Divya Agarwal says she and Varun Sood tease each other by posting their 'hot pictures' when apart

Varun's co-contestants, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya, also returned to Mumbai on the same day. The show's promos have started trickling out, and a recent one showed contestant Nikki Tamboli screaming for her life while performing a task. Host Rohit Shetty gave her the moniker 'cheekhi (screaming) Tamboli'.

