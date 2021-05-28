Divya Agarwal says she and Varun Sood tease each other by posting their 'hot pictures' when apart

Actor Divya Agarwal has said that she and her boyfriend Varun Sood love to tease other by posting 'hot pictures' when they are apart. Varun, who is in Cape Town, had posted photos in swimming trunks recently. Divya also shared pictures in a bralette on Instagram.

Varun is currently shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the South African capital. He often shares pictures on Instagram with his co-contestants.

Speaking to a leading daily, Divya said, “Everyone should know who is Varun’s girlfriend and who is my boyfriend. We love to tease other by posting hot pictures of ourselves when we are apart. It keeps the spark alive. We have known each other for more than two years now and it’s a thing between us that when we are apart, we tease each other by uploading such pictures. When we meet again, it is a good meeting…it’s exciting. It’s a little window of freedom where we experiment and explore our individuality and talent." She also said how Varun reacted to her pictures. “He said ‘you don’t do such photoshoots in my presence or post such pictures and when I am away you are posting these’."

She also said, "We are not a typical couple where we are only into each other. Varun is good-looking, muscular and talented. I don’t want the girls to think that ‘oh he is taken, we can’t drool on him and Divya will get upset’. I like when girls compliment him. He likes when the guys are crazy about me. It’s just a support to each other.”

Before leaving for Cape Town, Varun was seen at the Mumbai airport kissing Divya as she bid him adieu. They had hugged each other and then shared a kiss but with their masks on. The couple wore black and red ensembles.

