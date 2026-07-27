Varun Yadav and Pamala Serena's contribution to Lock Upp has been reducing, says Sufi Motiwala | Exclusive

Sufi Motiwala was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. He spoke exclusively with Hindustan Times after coming out of the show and shared how it was draining to come so close to eviction for two consecutive weeks on the judgment day.

Sufi on getting overwhelmed inside Lock Upp

Sufi Motiwala commented on fellow inmates Varun Yadav and Pamala Serena.

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Sufi said, “Jab bhi main judgment day mein gaya tha na, mera woh jo andar se awaaz aa rahi thi ghar jaane ka, judgment day ke stage pe pohoch ke ekdum amplify ho jaati thi. Kyuki mentally main uss ghar se bohot jyaada overwhelm ho gaya tha, so that used to feel like the only way out. Dono baar lagne laga tha ki main hi ghar jaa raho hoon aur main bach gaya. Toh main pareshaan ho gaya tha (Whenever I was in the judgment day, I felt that inner voice of me telling myself that I would go home, would get amplified. I was really mentally overwhelmed inside. Both times I thought I was done).”

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On the final task against Harshad

{{^usCountry}} Sufi lost a challenge where Harshad Chopda challenged him to a task, and Shivangi Joshi helped him win. Talking about the loss, Sufi said, “Some games are set up not in your favour. Life is unfair aur aisa nahi ho sakta ki har cheez fairly hi hogi. I agree that Shivangi and I were friends on the show, but woh Harshad ko 5-6 saal se jaanti hain aur woh mujhe teen halfte se jaanti thi (It is not possible that everything will be in my favour. Shivangi knew Harshad for the last 5-6 years and knew me for the last three weeks). So she was obviously going to pick her lifelong friend over me. I am not shocked.” Who are the weakest players? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sufi lost a challenge where Harshad Chopda challenged him to a task, and Shivangi Joshi helped him win. Talking about the loss, Sufi said, “Some games are set up not in your favour. Life is unfair aur aisa nahi ho sakta ki har cheez fairly hi hogi. I agree that Shivangi and I were friends on the show, but woh Harshad ko 5-6 saal se jaanti hain aur woh mujhe teen halfte se jaanti thi (It is not possible that everything will be in my favour. Shivangi knew Harshad for the last 5-6 years and knew me for the last three weeks). So she was obviously going to pick her lifelong friend over me. I am not shocked.” Who are the weakest players? {{/usCountry}}

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When asked to pick the players in the show who do not deserve to stay, Sufi said, “Between Varun [Yadav] and Pamala [Serena], either of them if they get out next week it won't be that big of a deal. I feel that their contribution from a game perspective has been on a reducing run. But they are still fabulous players.”

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show also features Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary and others. In the latest episode, actor Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat reentered the show after getting eliminated. The show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday and is set to conclude in two weeks, with the winner taking home ₹1 crore in prize money. So far, the show has sparked more than 3 million conversations and amassing 2.5 billion views across the internet.