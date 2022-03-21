Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vicky Jain says he is 'staying as a ghar jamai at Ankita Lokhande's place'. Here's why
tv

Vicky Jain says he is 'staying as a ghar jamai at Ankita Lokhande's place'. Here's why

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, at a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. They are currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi.
Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. The couple got married in December 2021.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 03:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot in December last year, are still waiting to move into their new home. Their entry into their joint home has been delayed due to renovation work. Ankita said that she believes her and Vicky's life together as a married couple will start properly once they move to their own place. Also Read| Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain throw bash on first Holi after marriage; Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi attend. See pics

Vicky Jain, when asked how he feels sharing his space with his wife, joked that the question should be asked of Ankita as he is currently living at her parents' house like a ghar-jamai, a son-in-law who stays at his wife's home.

He told ET Times, “We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years.”

RELATED STORIES

Ankita added that she is confident that she will manage their house perfectly when they are finally able to relocate. She said, "For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, at a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. They are currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, in which Indian celebrities and their significant others compete in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
vicky jain ankita lokhande
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP