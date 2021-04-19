Vindu Dara Singh says no relaxation in taxes has increased stress levels

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh has said that no financial ease despite repeated lockdowns has increased stress levels of the public. He made the comments on Twitter on Sunday.

He wrote, "Text fatigue on twitter , insta , fb , whatsapp everywhere ,so many unread messages & late replies is it just me or nearly all of us ! Depleted earnings and all taxes & interest of all bank loans despite lockdowns has made the entire Indian anxiety levels escalate."

A Twitter user replied, "Loans cannot be waived but additional penalties will be waived in case of complete lockdown." Vindu wrote back, "True but when you can’t open a factory or business how can you pay salaries, rent and interest is the main issue . Lockdown is needed but with it must come some Insuarances of ease for the people who make this country run."

Vindu's comments come at a time when India is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic, and registering record numbers of new cases. India set new single-day record with more than 275,000 new cases and 1,622 new deaths on Sunday, amid reports of shortages of crucial drugs and oxygen.

The rising cases have also led to increased demand for beds, medical oxygen, and the antiviral drug Remdesivir, with people finding it hard to get any of these.

Delhi chief minister Arvin Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown that will begin in the evening.