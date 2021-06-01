We are entertainment warriors; we need to work: Akanksha Juneja

When shooting came to a close down in Mumbai actor Akanksha Juneja with her crew shifted to Agra for a 15-day schedule. And now, it has been over 40-days since they are shooting in a bio-bubble setting.

“We came here for 15 days, but things turned bad, so the schedule got extended and is going to continue here till shootings resume in Mumbai. It’s tough to stay away from parents for so long that too when you are placed at one location. But we are entertainment warriors! At this hour, it’s necessary that people stay at home, so we need to work for them. We are trying our best to entertain the audience and I’m sure this too shall pass,” said Saath Nibhaana Saathiya-2 actor.

This is her second visit to Agra, but she is yet to see the Taj. “Last when I came here it was 10 years ago for a family affair, but it was a touch and go visit. But this time, no one is allowed to come in, nor are we allowed to go out. Hope before we end our schedule, I will be able to see the magical wonder of the world.” Besides, years back, she shot for crime-based series in Lucknow.

Akanksha is best known for her negative roles which she is proud of. “Initially, for good 2-3 years I was doing positive roles and then Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am offered me a negative role in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. It was hugely appreciated then I realised that I could pull such roles well and I continued picking negative characters.”

Though the young actor did get offers for positive roles. “But then, I thought that when I am getting so much love for negative roles then why not? I think, I have those shades, variations, eye movements and body language that matches such roles. I am happy with the kind of work I have done — as all of them have been mainly negative leads and then I can’t play side-characters. All my roles have been very different from each other. All that matters is how strong the character is, how much variations it has, how important is it for the story and what skills can I project through the role.”

Telling more about her journey which started with reality show Mahayatra she said. “I was pursuing engineering in Delhi which I auditioned and was selected. With the show I got opportunity to take my parents to Char Dhaam yatra. Then I shifted to Mumbai, switched to Mass Communication, and started acting on TV. Before that, I had never thought about acting…it just happened!”